LOKA To Hold 'Welcome Party' For Ken Agyapong To Resume 'Dog Fight'

The NPP's Lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong early this year announced to his constituents his decision to quit active politics due to the maltreatment and sabotages by his own colleagues MPs in government.

He accused his government (Akufo-Addo government) of neglecting his own media houses (Oman FM and Net 2 TV) for not inviting the stations to juicy government events.

Kennedy Agyapong who has been representing the NPP and Akufo-Addo government on Adom TV every Tuesday to defend his NPP party has ceased to appear on the show.

Below is the full statement:

Press release by Loyalists of Kennedy Agyapong -LOKA

MAMMOTH RALLY FOR HON. KENNEDY AGYAPONG SOON!!

The rally which is scheduled to be held in July at a yet to be announced location, will serve as the first public host of the maverick law maker since he went sabbatical from active political discourses. This has become necessary because of the numerous reports coming from all angles in our political circles.

Some ambassadors, MPs, Ministers, NPP grassroots youth, the youth of ghana and other top political activists, floating voters and even some NDC members are calling for his come back, this to us is a call by Ghanaians.

We want to assure all family and friends, the NPP fraternity, LOKA membership and all well meaningful Ghanaians that, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong will bounce back very much prepared to defend Ghana as he use to. We know some people are happy that he is silent but they shouldn't be, because the man is coming back! LOKA had no option than to plan such event, because, the calls were getting too many and to us, this is a sign that the man is really wanted by the country.

In due time, we shall make known the actual venue and time to host this thought provoking event. We are bringing all LOKA members across the country and other supporters to Accra for this event. Tell a friend to tell a friend! Kennedy Agyapong is coming back in a grand style!

Long live Kennedy Agyapong

Long live LOKA

Long live NPP

Long live Ghana

Signed!

Benjamin Gyewu-Appiah alias Benghazi

President-LOKA/Spokesman to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong