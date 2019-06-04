Amenfi Central DCE Donates To Muslim Communities

Hon.Patrick Amponteng, the District Chief Executive(DCE) of Amenfi Central in collaboration with the Constituency Nasara Coordinator Mr. Abu Rasheed has donated food items to all the Muslim communities in the District towards Ramadan.

The items include 60 bags of rice, 40 cartons of oil and other assorted items.

The first presentation, done at Manso Amenfi Mosque were received by Mr. Bashiru, the Mmerantehene of Manso Amenfi Zongo. The rest were distrbuted by the Nasara Coordinator.

In furtherance of the above, the distribution of another items will soon commence by the Constituency for the second phase but will only be given out to Nasara members across the District.

This was revealed in statement signed by Krobia Asante, a Communication Officer for the ruling NPP in Amenfi Central Constituency.