Police Protecting Our Students: TTU Vice Chancellor Assures Stakeholders

The Vice Chancellor of Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Prof. John Frank Eshun has assured the public of management's resolve to prioritise the safety of students on all its three campuses in the Western Region.

Speaking at a ceremony to commission a new multipurpose four-storey building complex for the Students Representative Council (SRC), Prof. Eshun, said the university in a proactive move to boost security on its campuses, has engaged the services of the Ghana Police to complement the work of the university security department for the safety of students and members of staff.

He said the university management, aware of the recent spate of criminal attacks recorded on some university campuses in the country, has commenced the installation of special surveillance security cameras at vantage points to monitor movements within the university community.

The Vice Chancellor charged the student leaders to eschew selfishness by focusing on innovative projects aimed at improving conditions of the students they represent.

For his part, the outgoing President of the SRC, Forster Semabia, advised the incoming SRC executive members to emulate the efforts and achievements of their predecessors by collaborating with the university administration to work for the interests of the student body.

He said, under his leadership, he facilitated the improvement of the university lighting system and its extension to cover more areas in the university community.

The TTU SRC Complex, commenced in 2017 and completed in 2018, has a hundred-bed hostel accommodation, including residential apartments for all SRC executive members as well as a conference room, recreational centre and a radio station.