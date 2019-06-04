NAM1 Chases 750kg Gold Worth $39M To Pay Customers

Management of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited have called on government to revoke the Interpol Red Notice Order on their boss, Nana Appiah Mensah, to allow him recover the company’s funds from a Dubai Gold Company called Horizon Royal Diamonds.

A statement signed and issued on Monday by the Head of Communications at Menzgold, Nii Amarh Amartefio disclosed that Nana Appiah Mensah is after a 750kg of gold worth $39 million from the Dubai company, which he intends to use in paying it’s customers.

”All customers and the general public should be advised that our Emirati, English, American and Ghanaian lawyers have forwarded a comprehensive to the government of Ghana regarding the recovery of the company funds from a Dubai Gold Company called Horizon Royal Diamonds,” they announced.

Amongst other pertinent issues raised, the gold dealership firm also called on the government to allow NAM1 freely communicate and meet some global business associates and partners who have expressed preparedness to assist financially in order to settle its customers.

