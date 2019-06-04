CGLA Commends Police For Arresting Krachi West DCE Attackers

Police IGP

Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CGLA), a Policy think tank has commended the police service for the swift response to apprehended the youth who chased out the District Chief Executive of Krachi West Assembly, Douglas Osei-Nti from office last week.

In a statement released Monday sighted by Mordernghana, the centre said the information from police last Thursday that five persons who involved in the illegal act have been arrested is highly commendable.

The suspects include Mathias Banyolonso, Sarfo Sunkwa, Amos Eseikor, Tijani Shaibu and Murtala Yakubu.

The five suspects, according to police have been charged for assault, offensive conduct and causing unlawful damages.

Executive Director Vladimir Antwi Danso, who issued the statement further expressed concerns about the action of the youth, describing it as "barbaric but very irresponsible and a display of gross indiscipline."

According to the centre, the youth has not only brought local democracy and governance credentials into disrepute but also dented the image of Ghana in the comity of nations.

It also called on political parties to heed to the concerns of their members at the grassroots using the laid-down party regulations as failure to attend to their concerns often results to their "unruly and shameful situation to the party and the country as a whole.”

The Centre however urged the police to ensure that those arrested face the full rigours of law to serve as a deterrent to others who intend engaging in similar illegality in the near future.

The youth on Tuesday, May 28 stormed the premises of the district assembly forced the DCE out from office and locked it the office.

The youth alleged the DCE is engaged in corruptible activities by awarding contracts to himself and cronies at the disadvantage of the part, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).