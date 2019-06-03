Lets Focus On Menstrual Hygiene Sustainability—RAHE Ghana 

As part of the International Menstrual Hygiene Day, Reproductive Advocate Health Education (RAHE-Ghana) a non-governmental organization joined the world to ensure proper menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls at St. Martha’s JHS at Awutu Senya East Municipality in the central region of Ghana.

About thousands of pupils converged at the grounds for the education on proper menstrual hygiene during the commemoration.

Speaking at the event, Programs Coordinator for RAHE-Ghana, Mr. Paul Teiko Tagoe said the right of girls to stay in school is imperative to their wellbeing and the country as a whole; and that it is essential that keen consideration is assigned, to intensively champion proper menstrual hygiene.

Girl child school absenteeism is most rampant in deprived communities in the country during menstrual period. Some girls in the rural areas complained that they are unable to attend classes due to the inability to purchase disposable pads.

They claims it has consistently contributed to their absenteeism during the period. In addition, some use inappropriate means during menstruation leading to infections.

Mr. Tagoe opined that, the introduction of reusable pads could minimize the effect of girl child school absenteeism.

He noted that the sustainability of proper menstrual hygiene is key. To that effect, has introduced reusable pads to help curb girl child absenteeism in rural and deprived communities.

As part of moves to improve on proper menstrual hygiene, he said, apart from the commemoration day, RAHE-Ghana has initiated a project called Menstrual Hygiene Management Project with four component, namely: Community Advocacy, Education, Facility and Providing Materials to intensively support proper menstrual hygiene.

The project seeks to support with other means excluding the education.

He mentioned that, RAHE-Ghana is facilitating the introduction of a facility in the various schools to offer adolescent girls the opportunity to change themselves and stay in school during menstruation.

Again, it engages in educating adolescent girls on the sanitary materials and sowing process through trained professional seamstresses who enable students cater for their menstrual wellbeing, whiles the community advocacy work educates both young and old, social groups and religious bodies.

He added that, RAHE-Ghana seeks to introduce the project across Ghana and urge donors to support the project to eradicate girl child school absenteeism.

In his view, as the day is been marked, sustainability is key and should be much focused which will ensure its sustainability.

Headmistress for St. Martha’s JHS school, Madam Harriet Quaye, stressed, that proper menstrual hygiene needs continuous education, of which teachers have constantly done that.

She urges parents to also monitor their wards at home especially the adolescent girls to keep them safe during menstruation.