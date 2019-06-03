Rawlings To Commemorate June 4 Uprising At Nungua

Chairman Rawlings of AFRC

Former President and Chairman of the Armed Force Revolution Council (AFRC), Jerry John Rawlings would join other leading members of the June 4 uprising to address a grand durbar of chiefs and people at the Nungua Traditional Authority Park Tuesday 4th June,2019.

The durbar which would climax the long week activities would commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the 1979 uprising where military men led by the Junior officers took the nation by surprise and outed a military government of Kutu Acheampong.

A press statement by the 40th-anniversary planning committee indicated that the event would be preceded with a parade of young cadres, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony for the departed heroes after which solidarity messages.

The copied to Modernghana stated the 40th Anniversary celebrations is under the theme, "Developing a national character for sustainable good governance."

Personalities and dignitaries expected to grace the Durbar and deliver key messages includes Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC) and cadre Eric Bortey.

The celebration was herald by a tree planting exercise on Saturday, May 25, on the Tetteh Queshie to Okponglo road and an anniversary lecture delivered by Professor John Bright Aheto of the University of Ghana Business School.

Other leading members of NDC include Prof Joshua Alabi, Goosie Tanoh, Prof. John Gatsi and Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah (Rtd) delivered messages at the anniversary lectures.

Members and cadres of the June 4 across the country are also celebrating the day at their regional and local level.