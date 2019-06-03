NUGS Interact With BECE Candidates Ahead Of Exams

Former NASPA P.R.O who is aspiring for Assembly Member post at Apagya - Akrofrom in the Afigya Kwabre District in the Ashanti region, Reindolph Amankwah with the support of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has donated mathematical sets to the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates who are preparing for their exams.

Mr Amankwa who is the brain behind the donation said the theme for their meeting is "Success For All, Go For It," is aimed at building confidence in the school children with hope to succeed ahead of their exams.

This will help the candidate to write their exams without lacking the basic tools and also to serve as a source of motivation to them.

According to him, Information Communication and Technology (ICT) is an important part of their studies which requires the needed support from government and other stakeholders to those especially those in deprived schools.

NUGS Representatives lead by Kobby Okyere, Press and Information Secretary used the occasion to sensitize the candidates to avoid examination malpractice in order not to have their results cancelled.

The Headmaster of Akrofrom D/A JHS Mr Joseph Owusu Afrifa caution the students to desist from going to the examination hall with foreign materials as they risk being punished by the authorities.

He further appeals to government and other stakeholders to support the school with for ICT centre and other teaching and learning materials to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

"We cannot rely on government for all our wards educational needs hence he called on parents who can afford basic learning materials including textbooks in order to improve the reading skills of their wards," he stated.