God Is Not A Christian —Bishop

The head pastor of the Kings City Church, Bishop Jehoshaphat Kortey has called on all the various faith-based organisations to eschew religion supremacy and come together as one people.

On TV Africa's Breakfast Live show, he said God is not a Christian. Religions are man made and organised by men. "The ultimate purpose here is to love one another and have a positive impact in people's lives", he intimated.

Speaking on flashy lifestyles and show of wealth on social media by some pastors, he said it's absolutely wrong for men of God to engage in that. Cars, jewellery, houses et cetera are not blessings because even pagans have them.

"The greatest blessing is knowing yourself and making people around you better. You don't need these things to make you because others have better than you," he said, "Bishop Jehoshaphat attributed such behaviors to our ego and encouraged us to get rid of it."

He advised pastors to follow the true examples of Christ that will impact lives in a positive way. "We need to make impact in people's lives. Pastors are to help the nation. Religion makes u a hypocrite," he stressed.