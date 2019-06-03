EC's Limited Voters Registration Exercise Kaput

EC BOSSES

The Electoral Commission ( EC) has suspended its limited voter registration exercises which was scheduled to kick start from 7th June to 27 June, 2019 in the country's district capitals.

According to the Commission, the suspension occasioned by a lawsuit placing an injunction on the Limited Voter Registration Exercises.

A press release statement signed by one Sylvia Annoh, stated " the Electoral Commission wishes to announce for the information of the general public that in view of a pending injunction seeking to restrain the Commission from holding the limited voters Registration Exercises slated for the 7th of June to the 27th of June, 2019, the upcoming registration exercises has been put on hold until further notice."

The statement added, "The Commission will announce a new date shortly. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

Three Ghanaians who sued the EC have filed a suit at the High Court seeking Judicial Review of the decision by the Commission to designate its District Offices as Registration Centres for new voter registration.

According to the applicants, the EC action contravened Article 23, 17,42,45 and 296 of the 1992 Constitution and Regulation 2 of the Public Elections Regulation 2016 (C.I 91) and Order 55 of the High Court Rules 2004 (C.I 47).

This suit is among several other suits filed by concerns citizens against the EC seeking the court intervention to compel the EC to extend the registration to electoral areas rather than the District offices.