MTN Ghana Launches 21 Days Of Y’ello Care To Empower 1,000 Youths

MTN Ghana has today, June 3, 2019, officially launched this year's ’21 Days of Y’ello Care” with the theme “Creating a Brighter Future for the Youth” to help impart the lives 1,000 youths in the country.

The MTN’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care is an annual staff volunteering program that runs across MTN Group from 1 st to 21 st June. It was instituted 12 years ago and has grown to become one of the key and exciting activities on the MTN calendar.

The program gives MTN staff an opportunity to volunteer their service by working in the communities across all the Regions in the country to make lives better through various projects and program they run each year.

The Chief Executive Officer for MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh highlighted that Ghana has a young age structure with approximately 57% of the population under the age of 25.

They strongly believe that the Youth of every country are her greatest assets and that is why they have taken it upon themselves once again this year to implement initiatives aimed at youth empowerment and development.

In addition, Mr. Adadevoh thanked all MTNers – staff of MTN – for always participating in the program to help change the lives of people in the communities all over the country.

According to him, he is hopeful that all MTNers will be excited by this year’s theme and show the commitment they have shown in the past to help make the program a successful one.

“With the theme in mind and considering the issues we have identified, MTN Ghana has set for ourselves some audacious goals and exciting projects and I believe this will excite you enough for you to participate.

“As we launch this year’s 21 days of Y’ello Care Challenge, I wish to thank you all MTNers for their contribution to the success of Y’ello Care over the years. I also thank this year’s partners; the National Youth Authority, iCode GH, the Narcotics Control Board, and the Pharmacy Council. We also thank the media most sincerely for the great support”, he said.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the ceremony, Mr. Samuel Koranteng who is the Head of Corporate Services at MTN Ghana explained that this year focuses on the Youth in three areas such as skills development, fighting and creating awareness against substance abuse as well as embarking on mentorship programs.

He further shared that, “We are estimating to impart a 1,000 lives in the youth sector. We would be engaged in skills training where we would be assisting the youth to learn how to do beading, weave on, makeup, and we would also be teaching them how to do web applications and data processing and other digital professions for them to acquire those skills for their benefits”.