Top ACA jobs for Minister of Education, NaCCA boss

The African Curriculum Association conference held in Accra from 27th to 31st May 2019, ended with the appointment of two Ghanaians to high office in the association.

The Minister of Education, Honourable Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, was named as the Patron of the continental body on curriculum. The executive committee of the AU-endorsed body, which decided on the position for Dr. Opoku Prempeh said the association wanted the minister to drive curriculum reforms on the continent and lead his colleague ministers in the quest to build more robust curricula for students in Africa.

In another boost for Ghana, the Executive Secretary of the National Council for Curriculum and Advancement, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, was appointed co-chairman of the association, as well as Editor-in-Chief and Chairman of its publicity committee. Responding to the appointment, Dr. Armah said he was honored by the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues and committed himself to bring honor to Ghana and positive benefits to all of Africa.

The African Curriculum Association seeks to promote curriculum development and research on the continent by fostering cooperation among member states and enabling the exchange of ideas on the subject. The idea was first proposed at a conference in Accra in 1975 and it officially came into being during a conference of African ministers of education in Nigeria the next year. The conference in Accra was held under the theme "Using curriculum to achieve better educational outcomes: An African Dialogue" and was attended by experts and policymakers and implementers from across the African continent and beyond.