School Feeding Officials take swift action against Ohwimase caterer over poor quality meal

The Management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has taken swift action against the Caterer for the Ohwimase Anglican Basic School in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Hajia Asantewaa Khadija who was exposed for providing poor quality meal to the children.

The Acting National Coordinator of GSFP, Dr. Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah in an interview in Accra confirmed that the said Hajia Khadija has been asked to step aside with immediate effect for another caterer to take over.

She indicated that the School feeding management will commission an investigation into the conduct of Hajia Khadija, and soon come out with their final decision. “For now we cannot just sack her based on the media report. All caterers signed contracts with school feeding and there are rules of engagement which ought to be followed. So what we have done now is that we have asked a new caterer to take over and produce the nutritious and healthy food for the kids until our checks on the conduct of Hajia Khadija are over, then we shall know the final action to take”.

The attention of the Management of school feeding programme was drawn to some protest or agitation by teachers and pupils of Ohwimase Anglican Basic School in the Kwadaso against the poor quality of meal prepared by the caterer on Wednesday 29th May, 2019.

The pupils angrily dumped their poorly prepared lunch which was rice balls with groundnut soap into the dustbins to register their displeasure against Hajia Khadija.

Dr. Mrs. Quahsigah who apologized to the children for such an unfortunate behavior by the caterer emphasized that the management would not condone any such embarrassment from any caterer, as the Government seeks to revolutionize the Ghana School Feeding Programme.

However, the Acting National Coordinator, Dr. Mrs. Quashigah warned other caterers across the country to take a good lesson from the action taken against Hajia Khadija and refrain from going against the required school feeding standards set for all the caterers.

Dr. Mrs. Quashigah reaffirmed plans by the Ghana School Feeding Programme and its development partners to provide training for all the caterers across the country in order to sharpen their cooking skills.

She said the purpose of the school feeding is to feed the children with quality nutritious meal that would prevent them from malnourishment, improve their health and mental alertness among others.

The Acting National Coordinator said that several measure are being taken to address the numerous challenges facing the caterers and the programme for the benefit of the children.