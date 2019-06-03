Literacy Ambassadors Ghana Congratulates Poet, Nakeeyat Dramani

The management team of Literacy Ambassadors Ghana (LAG) wishes to congratulate poet, Nakeeyat Dramani. It was all tears of joy for 7-year-old poet, Nakeeyat Dramani for emerging the winner in just ended most popular kids talent hunt television show in the country, thus TV3 Talented Kidz.

As an NGO that runs indigenous Literacy projects among basic school pupils in the country, your victory came as no surprise to us because your confidence level coupled with your consistencies and great performances for the last 13 weeks were very amazing and sustained the interest of hundreds of live audiences and television viewers over the period.

We are extremely happy because it drives home our campaign message of inspiring a life of reading among children.

She was able to attain this great success obviously as a result of her love for reading; because without it, she couldn't have carried the day.

We are convinced that your natural qualities of seriousness, selflessness, hard work, determination, humility, team spirit and commitment to duty will enable you to immensely discharge the expected duties ahead of you towards positive transformation of other school children as you have become a role model to many of them even beyond the boundaries of Ghana.

As a country, this should send a strong signal to us all once again on the need to do our best possible in formulating interesting policies that will be aimed at promoting literacy among Ghanaian school pupils.

The fact remains that, majority of our Ghanaian school pupils cannot read and understand English language coupled with great challenges to writing legibly.

Children's success or failure begins at early childhood years.

It is, however, very sad and unfortunate that in our country over the years only a little attention had been given to Kindergarten Education.

We have not paid serious attention to the foundation which is KG, but we are always expecting a very good result.

The fact remains that the BECE results started far back KG.

Poor foundation at the first levels of Education are the major causes of low literacy and numeracy in the primary school level and this permeates through to Junior High School and so on.

It is again highly evident that this denies most pupils the opportunity to develop cognitive and psychosocial skills which are indeed the very ingredients that build solid pillars of Literacy, Numeracy and Problem-solving skills.

Our expectation is committing to a vision in which anything less than 100% functional literacy is unacceptable and also to sweep away the saying that if you want to hide something away from the black man then, put it in a book.

Against this background, commitment from the top(stakeholders) are highly needed to put the issues on the agenda, keeping the issues visibly alive across society and maintaining the momentum for initiatives on the ground.

We say congratulations to the other contestants, to your school, thus Pank Baby College for their efforts and to your parents for bringing you up in a literate home.

May the good Lord protect and guide you. A reading nation is a winning nation.

Congratulations once again!

Signed:

Mathias Tulasi

Executive Director/Founder

