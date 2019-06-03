Deputy Minister Donates Items To Ghana Education Service

As part of government’s policy to resource public institutions to ensure they deliver quality and efficient work, the Deputy Minister for Ahafo Region and MP for Tano South Constituency, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere (Hon.) was accompanied by MCE for Tano South and Municipal Education Director to donate Musical Instruments to Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School and motorbikes to education directorate of the Municipality.

In a short but impressive speech, the Deputy Minister for Ahafo Region and MP for Tano South Constituency, Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere (Hon.) said the Tano South Municipal Education Directorate and authorities of Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School wrote to him for a request of musical instrument and motorbikes and explained that it was upon the request made to him by authorities that is why he has come to the school with his entourage to present musical instrument to the school and ten motorbikes to the municipal education directorate.

Hon. Sekyere said the motorbikes will enhance the work of Circuit supervisors whilst the musical instrument will also improve the entertainment activities of the school respectively and promised to provide free internet facility to the school to help both students and teachers to carry out research on problems affecting the academic activities of the school.

Bridging the gap between the poor and rich, Hon Sekyere said government has introduced free senior high policy to support pupils and urged the beneficiaries of the programme to take their books seriously to make them benefit from the programme and hinted that the programme has also helped to relief some financial burdens on parents.

In his address, the MCE for Tano South Collins Offinam Takyi ( Hon.) said the government through Tano South Municipal Assembly is working assiduously to execute development projects in the municipality and urged students to exhibit good behaviour to make their teachers impart their knowledge to them and become good future leaders. He used the occasion to inform students to desist from immoral activities which will hinder their academic activities and performance and catalogue some of the achievement of the government.

Mrs Mabel Botokro, the Municipal Education Director thanked Deputy Minister for Ahafo Region and MCE for Tano South for their kind gesture and promised to take care of the items and use them for their intended purposes. She said the released of the motorbikes to the directorate will go a long way to address some of the challenges confronting circuit supervisor.

BARNIE K. AGYEMAN

MUNICIPAL INFO OFFICER