Speaker Urges Chiefs To Listen To Their Elders  

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye has encouraged Chiefs to give listening ears to their council of elders before making pronouncements on issues that come before them.

This he said will make them rule in dignity and become great rulers in their reign since the elders are experienced with much wisdom.

The Speaker made the call when the Paramount Chief of Navorongo Traditional Area, Pe Asagepavi II paid a courtesy call on him and the leadership of Parliament.

According to him, since no chief chooses his Council of elders as a long standing cherish tradition, it is important for the Chief to listen to the advice of their subjects before making pronouncements which are expected to be wise.

The Speaker who abhors the phenomenon where the President of the country appoints members of the Council of State said the situation is not good enough for the effective conduct of checks and balances on the executive arm.

He advocates the adoption of the traditional system where Chiefs do not appoint their elders to be replicated in public life.

A situation where the head of State does not appoint his advisors as members of the Council of State, the Speaker said will enhance effective checks and balances.

Prof Oquaye also challenged Chiefs in the country to use education as a vital tool for the transformation of their communities.

He encourages the Paramount Chief of Navorongo to ensure children take their education serious whiles taking advantage of the free SHS policy.

The Speaker noted book and ICT empower what society needed to develop hence the urgent need for all to embrace same and join the revolution of uplifting the girl child through education to ensure holistic development.

He challenged the Chief to make education his topmost agenda and live a legacy. ‘‘We want you to be recorded as a Chief who took education seriously,’’ the Speaker stated.

Mr Speaker assured the Chief of the support of Parliament and prayed that the good Lord protects and grants him the Wisdom of Solomon to lead his people well.

Deputy Minority Leader, James Klutse Avedzi on behalf of Parliament commended the Chief who he said having worked for several years among leaders qualify for the elevation to the throne.

He noted the position will come with challenges but believe he will ( the Chief ) be able to overcome those challenges with the help of his elders whiles praying for Gods guidance to lead his people in an atmosphere of peace.

The Clerk to Parliament, Emmanuel Anyimadu on his part assured the chief of the prayer and support of Parliament in the discharge of his duties.

Chief of Manyoro, Pe Dr Pwakweah Atudiwe Manchi II who is also the spokesperson for the Navorongo Traditional Council on behalf of the Paramount Chief expressed gratitude to the Speaker and the Parliamentary Service for the support given them during the final funeral rites of their late father and King and during the subsequent enskinment of the new King.

The Navro Pio who is also the President of the Navorongo Traditional Council appealed to Parliament to make reality a Bill which is currently before the House for the declaration of the Navorongo Campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS) an autonomous Campus for the proposed University of Technology and Applied Sciences.

The Paramount Chief known in private life as Dennis Adda worked as a Chief Fire Officer with the Ghana National Fire Service stationed in Parliament for eighteen years before his elevation to the chieftaincy throne of the Navorongo Traditional Area following the demise of his late father.

The delegation which led by the Paramount Chief includes Upper East Regional Minister- Paulina Patience Abayage, Chief of Bavugunia-Pe Abayage Abanokuave Adatuga Pavebagia

Chief of Doba- Naaba Ajebesiva, Private Secretary to the Navro-Pio- Felix Kondayive, Alhassan Fatawu- Registrar of the Navorongo Tradiotional Council and a former MP, John Jagri.