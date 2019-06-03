BNI Grabs NHIS Man With Weapons To Chereponi

250 AA Cartridge

The vigilance by operatives of the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) has led to the arrest of an official of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) with fire arms.

The suspect identified as Mohammwd Dueshi, was arrested in Yendi with 10 boxes containing a total of 250 AAA cartridges of ammunition bound for Chereponi in the North East Region where ethnic conflict has left over 30 people dead and several others injured.

According to information picked by Modernghana, Dueshi, is a District Public Relations officer for Chereponi NHIS, but was intercepted with the weapon on Sunday June 2, 2019, in the evening onboard a Metro Mass Transit bus.

The 250 cartridges were concealed under a passenger seat in the bus with a police escort and transported to Chereponi from Tamale.

The accomplice police officer (name withheld) said to have asked the the BNI operatives at the checkpoints, which happened to be the last check point to Chereponi to allow smooth passage out of search, for the vehicle was cleaned of any negativity.

But the police officer reasons was turned down by the BNI operatives as intelligence they received pointed to some contraband goods being transported to the conflict zone.

The BNI officers conducted thorough search on the bus with registration No. GR 2026 U and discovered boxes of cartridges under the seat of which the police officer was seating.

Upon interrogation, Dueshi confessed and claimed ownership of the 10 boxes that contained the 250 AAA cartridges.

Yendi Police Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police, C/Supt Peter Kofi Ayerizeng, confirmed to media of the arrest of the NHIS officer, the police and the bus driver.

The police Commander added that further investigation would be conducted.