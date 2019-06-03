Thank You For Saving Our Son’s Life – Parents To VP Bawumia

The parents of a critically ill man have expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for his timely intervention that saved the young man’s life.

Abdulai Harisu Boresa was bedridden at Korle Bu hospital with kidney problems in 2018, with officials recommending foreign treatment as the last resort to save his life. However, the ruinous amount required was beyond the means of the parents.

The plight of the popular young man caused major anguish for the people of Bole.

Vice President Bawumia, on hearing about the plight of Harisu Boresa, and the fact that his parents could not afford a transplant, made arrangements for his treatment and paid for the transplant at a hospital in India.

A grateful Abdulai Harisu, father of Abdulai Harisu Boresa, told a gathering of the people of Bole on Sunday, 2nd June, 2019 that Vice President Bawumia is a life-saver, and asked for long life and good health for him as he serves the people of Ghana.

"We are standing here because of our brother and son Abdulai Harisu. He says words can't describe his joy for your visit to this town today. His gratitude is as a result of your efforts materially and financially in saving his life to the extent of sending him to the white man's land, and Allah crowned your efforts in granting him health.

"So if you come to this town today and he doesn't make public what you have done for him, then he hasn't shown gratitude. Our Malam says for “What you have done, Allah will grant your heart desires. Nothing surpasses that on earth; using your wealth to save another person's life".

Vice President Bawumia, who was in Bole as part of his 2019 Ramadan tour of the Savanna region, thanked Allah for the opportunity to offer his help, and called on all and sundry to be each other’s keeper.