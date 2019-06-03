GA East Zongo Chiefs Council Pledge To Promote Peace And Development

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah has commended Zongo Chiefs in the municipality for their immense contribution towards the development of the municipality.

The Hon. MCE made this remark when the Zongo Chiefs paid a courtesy call on her at her office at Abokobi.

The purpose of the Zongo Chiefs' visit was to officially introduce the Ga East Zongo Chiefs Council to the Assembly and discuss pertinent developmental challenges facing the Zongo Community and the municipality in general.

The Leader of the delegation and Vice Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Mohammed Ibn-Abdulai, spoke about the role of the Zongo Chiefs in the development of the municipality. He pointed out that the Zongo Chief has power over any Mosque in his jurisdiction and appoints an Imam.

He informed the Hon. MCE about the formation of the Ga East Zongo Chiefs Council and further explained that the Council was responsible for the affairs of the Zongo people and that henceforth, any communication to the Zongo community should be routed through the Council.

He seized the opportunity to enlighten the Hon. MCE on the structure and hierarchy of the Zongo Chiefs in the country indicating that there are three main bodies, namely; the National Council of Zongo Chiefs, Regional Council of Zongo Chiefs and the District Council of Zongo Chiefs.

The Zongo Chiefs appealed to the Hon. MCE for an ambulance to advance their emergency health needs and pledged to continue to avail themselves and support the Hon. MCE in her quest to speedily develop the municipality.

The MCE, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, in the company of the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Joshua Adams Asihene, welcomed the Council Members and expressed utmost satisfaction with the support and cooperation she has so far received from the Zongo Chiefs in the municipality.

She was particularly delighted with their presence at all meetings and programmes the Assembly invited them to attend which she said was a clear manifestation of their commitment towards the development of the municipality and welfare of the people.

She promised to liaise with the MP, Hon, Sarah Adwoa Safo, on their request for an ambulance and urged them to use their platforms including the mosque to educate the people on their responsibilities in observing good sanitation practices and paying of revenue to the Assembly.

Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah also assured the leadership of the Council that she is always ready to serve the people and they should not give up on her if they are unable to meet her regularly.

"I am happy about your good works and your presence at our programmes. I'm a field person and don't sit in the office all the time. I'm always on the field so if you don't find me at times in the office", she remarked.

Hon MCE stressed on the important role Chiefs generally play in the development of the municipality and pleaded for their support and encouraged them not to be dismayed when she does not visit them as often as she should due to her tight schedule.

The Hon. MCE further called on the chiefs to get involved in the affairs of the municipality and not leave it to only the Assembly.

She again stressed that there was the need for unity in the municipality to ensure that both Muslims and Christians co-exist peacefully to advance the development of the municipality.

The Secretary of the Council, Alhaji Alhassan Abdulai, thanked the Hon. MCE for receiving them and pledged their support for her, noting that they are law-abiding and peace-loving people and would continue in that spirit for the betterment of the municipality in particular and the nation in general.

They prayed for the President and peace of the nation, the Hon. MCE and her staff and the residents of the municipality.

Among the delegation was Alhaji Umar Yakubu, Greater Accra Gonja Chief and Chief Patron of the Ga East Zongo Chiefs Council.