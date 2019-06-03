YWLN To Train Girls In Making Reusable Pads

The Young Women Leaders Network in collaboration with Mirio Ghana Foundation have marked the Menstrual Hygiene Day with some selected schools in the East Ayawaso constituency in Accra under the theme “Menstruation matters everyone, everywhere”.

Young Women Leaders Network is a Non-profit organization that seeks to educate, empower and support women and girls from rural and urban poor communities in Ghana.

The Organizer of YWLN Ms. Ayisha Umar Sanda in the welcome address mentions that the organization is working on training girls on how to make their own pads using cloth which can last as long as 5years with proper hygienic management to save them from buying pads each month.

Ms. Rahinatu a student nurse from the Korle Bu nursing training took the student through menstrual hygiene management and its importance in the life of every woman.

Speaking to the girls, Ms.Rahina elaborated on the functions and roles of the female genital system.

She, again, demonstrated to the girls how the menstrual cycle works and how to fix and remove the sanitary pad without staining the hands.

Madam Rukaiya Mudasir Executive Director of Pokicab a guest speaker advised the girls not to entertain sexual harassment from men in their communities, she also taught the Muslims how to per the spiritual bath after completing their periods.

Hajia Zalia Kassim the chairperson in her closing remarks advised the girls to be confidence, focused and determined in life. She further advised them not to be intimated by anyone's opinion most especially on social media.

She concluded by encouraging the girls to read more and take their studies seriously in order to become successful persons in life.

Sanitary pads and savings boxes were shared to the girls as the program came to end as gifts. The savings box will enable them to save as little as 20peswas a day to help them get themselves sanitary pads at the end of each month.

Ummu Abdul Salam a student who volunteered to give the vote of thanks expressed her satisfaction about the program saying “it has exposed us to some issues related to menstruation which we were not aware of” She was grateful to the organization.

YWLN runs a project named 'Gift a sanitary Pad to the girl child' which is a menstrual hygiene management program among basic school girls.