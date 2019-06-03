Nsano Focuses On Information Security To Tackle Fraud

Nsano has unveiled its high-level fraud management center as part of key initiatives to boost security as well as standardization of its Information Security Management (ISMS) processes which led to the award of the ISO 27001:2013 certificate.

Nsano is a financial technology firm operating in 8 African countries. The company specializes in electronic payments and liaises with telecom providers and payment processors to provide services to its clients and third parties. Fraud levels in the e-payments industry have increased across different markets in Africa and Nsano's security focus is a step to ensure robust operations in the various markets in which it operates.

The Nsano Fraud Management center is a comprehensive security system integrated to platforms of financial institutions that enables fraud experts to detect in real time, any fraudulent activities on the institution's platform and prevent them from being processed. The center provides a 24-hour fraud monitoring service and assistance to all clients. The Nsano Fraud Management Center is the first of its kind operated by a Fintech firm on the Ghanaian market.

“We are committed to ensuring the security and privacy of our platforms and this commitment has led to the establishment of the Nsano Fraud Management Center and an audit of our processes to ensure it meets the standards of ISO 27001:2013. Our certification today is testament to our coordinated efforts in the area of security and we will roll out similar initiatives across other markets in Africa, according to Mrs Linda Otoo, Chief Operations Officer of the company.

Mr. Kofi Owusu Nhyira, the company's Group CEO also added that, “Nsano's renewed focus on platform and information security is to give our clients the assurance that their transactions and data are secure so they can truly experience the value of seamless e-payments”. The ISO 27001:2013 was issued by PECB after an auditing process carried out by Innovare, an independent ISMS auditing firm.

The Fraud Management Center and the ISO 27001:2013 certificate are major steps in the company's roadmap to tackle security in payments. Nsano looks to expand its operations to other African countries, as it innovates to develop payment solutions that ensure financial inclusion for all.