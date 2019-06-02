Eidul Fitr Slated For Wednesday 5th June, Observed As A Public Holiday

The Ministry of Interior through a press release has confirmed that Wednesday, June 5, 2019, is to be observed as a statutory holiday as the Islamic Community joins the rest of the world to celebrate the Eidul Fitr.

Eidul Fitr also referred to as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast", is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide which marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting (ṣawm).

The Muslim religious festival is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast. The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

Ghana on May 6, 2019, it is expected to end on June 5, for the Muslims community to celebrate this year’s Eidul Fitr.

In line with that, the day has been declared as a statutory holiday and must be observed as such throughout the country, according to the Interior Ministry.

“The Public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 5th June 2019, which marks the celebration of Eidul Fitr, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country”, the statement signed by the Minister for Interior Ambrose Derry indicated.