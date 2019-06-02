New Kade Chief Swears Oath Of Allegiance To Okyenhene

The newly installed chief of Kade in the Eastern Region, Osaberimah Asare Twe II, as part of customary rites to seal his legitimacy last Friday swore the Oath of Allegiance to the Okyenhere, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin at the Kibi palace of the Akyem overlord.

Known in private life as Mr Yaw Twum Debrah, Osaberimah Asare Twe II, in a black traditional cloth, held the hilt of the symbol of power of Kademan, and swore before the Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin and the packed crème de la crème of chiefs that, with the exception of sickness, he is ready to serve Kademan in every capacity within his power and that when and whenever Okyeman or Kade man calls on him he would readily answer.

The Okyenhene in turn also swore that he Okyeman would defend Kademan in whatever capacity if Osaberima Asare Twe II fulfills his pledge to serve Okyeman to the best of his knowledge.

Following the installation of the new chief, the destooled chief Osaberima Agyare Tenadu II, who has been hoping from onecourt to the other to challenge the legimacy of Osaberema Asare Twe II until he was finally defeated weeks ago, is expected to vacate the palace with his tail between his legs in the coming weeks.

Recall that His installation on December 31, 2013, at the palace of Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin, threw the whole Kibi and Kade Townships into jubilant moods until the back and forth with court issues before last Friday when, with the swearing of the Oath of Allegiance, the chickens came home to roost.

Osaberima Agyare Tenadu II, was destooled following Obaapanyin Akua Fosua, Abusuapanyin Otibu Asare, Nana Banchie Darko Ampem, Krontihene, Asafoatse Kofi Tinyase and Asafoatse Yaw Danso call on the council on 9th October 2012, to address the violation of the traditional oath and failure by the then-chief to uphold all norms required of him as chief of the town.

They alleged that the chief, who was a defendant in the matter, had violated the code of ethics governing the chieftaincy institution and that the refusal of the kingmakers from taking the necessary action, allowed any principal to institute that action.

To support their stand, they referred to the ruling by the Judicial Committee of the Akyem Abuakwa council on the 1st of May, 2001 in the matter of Nana Kwame Fanti Aduamoah II, Asonafohene of Kade (plaintiff) Vrs Nana Agyakoran Adutwum II Kadehene (Defendant) which plaintiff tendered as exhibit “A” attached to their Affidavit in support.

According to them “the Ghana law report of 1977 page 348 paragraph 3 supports the contention that even the Krontihene alone who is a kingmaker can bring up an action”.

The defendant (Osaberima Agyare Tenadu II) pleaded not guilty of all the charges against him. He stated that all the charges leveled against him by the plaintiffs were unfounded.

The ousted chief argued that that the claim of embezzlement against him was absolute and that the bank statement the defendant tendered in court as exhibit did not tally with any transaction of the Kade Stool Account.

The Chairman of the Judicial Committee of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, Osaberima Kwame Koh II, giving his ruling at a sitting at Ofori Panyin Fie in Kibi, noted that the judicial committee found the Chief guilty of 14; out of the 17 charges leveled against him.

Also, the committee ruled that the exhibit by the defendant (Osaberimah Agyare Tenadu II) did not relate to the matter before the judicial committee and ordered for a custom to be performed to destool the defendant and a replacement made by the kingmakers.

The council also ordered Osaberimah Agyare Tenadu II, to hand over all the stool paraphernalia to the Abusuapanyin for safe keeping until a new Chief was enstooled.

The council further warned the ousted chief not to present himself as the Chief of Kade to the stool land office at Koforidua for the purpose of collecting “royalties”, and was also asked to pay GH¢ 5,000.00 as penalty to the court.