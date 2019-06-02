Let's Unite To Keep Power In 2020 — NPP Western Region

The newly ruling New Patriotic Party Western Regional Women's Organiser, Mrs. Abena Kwallah popularly known as 'Action Woman' has urged her party members to be united towards keeping power in 2020.

She made the call over the weekend in an exclusive interview with Modernghana during the inaugural ceremony of an ultra-modern party office for the Takoradi branch of the party by the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah.

She extends her appreciation to the party leadership in the Region for making her the Women's Organiser for the Region.

"My earthly language cannot explain the confidence and trust reposed in me as Regional Women Organizer", she noted.

She added that "I’m most grateful to all the Regional Executives - from the Chairman to the last person in the Region. Am so much grateful for the trust you have reposed in me. More importantly, I also thank all those who supported me one way or the other, especially, the Constituency Women Organizers. I say God bless you all".

Mrs Kwallah therefore called on the party members to put their differences aside and start the re-organisation of the party to encourage the members to rally behind President Akufo-Addo led Government to deliver.

"It's time for us to put our differences aside and start the re-organisation of our women's wing in the Region and with a united front we can conquer the battle ahead of us in 2020", she called.

The first ever Regional Youth Organiser of the party, pledged to remain supportive as she has been doing for the last 12 years in active politics.

"As a matter of fact, I’m humbled with the honour done me. I have been in active politics and serving more than 12 years as the longest serving Women Organizer and the first ever female Regional Youth Organizer", she said.

Mrs Kwallah emphasized that "I am of the view that when it comes to experience God has blessed me with and as we moved into 2020, I would entreat all and sundry to allow all hands be on deck, unite our front and work together with team spirit in support of our able Regional Chairman Hon Francis Ndede Siah".

She continued that "Nevertheless, I must say there is work to be done, let unite as one family, guird our loins for the task ahead and I believe with God all things are possible and together the election 2020 is achievable".

Mrs Kwallah concluded that "Once again, thank you to all the MPs, Regional Executives both past and present, MMDCEs, party patrons, Council of Elders, CEOs, Constituency Executives and to the grassroots supporters and finally to all well-wishers, I say thank you and may God bless us all".