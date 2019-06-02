Minister 'Begs' Diasporans To Join Historic Homecoming Summit

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said,” throughout the story of Ghana’s history, Ghanaians in the Diaspora have contributed significantly to major epochs in our development.”

”In the last decade, Ghanaians both as individuals and as a nation state, have relied heavily on you to assist the economy back home through remittances, complimentary development projects and specialised skills,” he said.

The Ofoase Ayirebi legislator stated that the current government was now executing a number of programs aimed at giving many of Ghanaians an improved quality of life after using the first two years to fix the fundamentals of the economy.

”The Akufo-Addo administration has been working to achieve this through what we call flagship programs. And we have 16 of them,” he added.

He said, President Akufo-Addo was creating a society of opportunities for the Ghanaian people both home and abroad and challenged the diasporan community to take advantage of these opportunities.

He said: ”having commenced programs including social protection programs that are aimed at giving the majority of our people an improved quality of life, government will continue to stimulate agriculture, industry and services so that they continue to experience high levels of growth, employ more of our people and deliver income value to our people.”

He disclosed that President Akufo-Addo had set up the bureau of diasporan affairs at the office of the President purposely to remove the bottlenecks and make it easier for the community to plug in to the motherland and has tasked the bureau to complete work on the Diaspora Development Policy to attract and encourage Ghanaians to bring their technical skills, money and investment opportunities back home to spur growth and development.

The Ghana Diaspora Celebration & Homecoming Summit 2019 is a four-day event recognising and celebrating the immense contributions to nation building by the Ghanaian Diaspora.

---Myjoyonline