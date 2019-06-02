NUGS Urges Govt To Rescue BECE Candidates In Chereponi

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) have through a press release, called on government to as a matter of urgency take steps to rescue Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in Chereponi over the ethic conflict.

These unfornate incidents, have led to a situation where students in the area, especially BECE candidates feel unsafe and unstable even as they prepare for their final exams.

With only a week more for the BECE to begin, NUGS believes that a lot more needs to be done immediately, to take away the fear and panic that has currently engulfed the students.

They recommend, that government as a matter of urgency, transfers all the BECE candidates within the conflict zone to a more peaceful and safe community nearby.

They also recommend, that extra classes are organized for these candidates, to be able "to make up for the uncompleted topics within the syllabus" and further get the the candidates counseled, to put them in the right state of mind, ahead of the exams.

They expressed optimism, that if government considers these recommendations, it would give the students the opportunity to write their exams in peace.

Read full statement below;

OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE

NUGS CALLS ON GOVERNMENT TO TAKE PROACTIVE ACTIONS TO RESCUE BECE CANDIDATES IN CHEREPONI

At this momentous time in our lives, where education is seen as the key to success and a developmental tool for every developing country, we write with profound resentment with regards to the plight of the Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) candidates within the Chereponi District in the Northern Region.

As a result of the recent cleavages between the two major ethic groups within the said district which has led to mass wanton destructions, candidates preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) slated to begin on the 10th of June are in great panic and fear.

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) therefore wishes to call on government to take the following proactive measures:

1.The BECE candidates within the conflict zone should be transferred to a more peaceful and safe nearby community.

2.They must be provided with counselling sessions, to ensure that they have a psychological serenity ahead of their exam.

3.There should be an organized special extra classes for the students in order to ensure that the candidates make up for the uncompleted topics within the syllabus

The NUGS secretariat firmly holds to the belief that, these measures would deem the BECE candidates within the affected areas fit and in good standing to write their exams successfully without any fear and panic for their lives. It is our hope that the government would consider these measures as soon as possible to give these students equal opportunity to write their exams in peace as their other colleagues in other parts of the country are enjoying.

Aluta Continua

Victoria Ascerta_

Signed!

Walker Obeng Darkoh

Press & Info. Secretary

Tel: 0242763736

Sanctioned by;

Gombilla S. Mohammed

President

Tel: 0200608218