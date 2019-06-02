Four Ghanaians Deported From Nigeria

Four Ghanaian nationals living in Nigeria have been deported, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

In a statement dated May 30 2019, the Ministry said the four were deported on March 22, 2019, over alleged falsification of Nigerian identity.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria on 22nd March March 2019 deported four Ghanaian nationals for falsification of Nigerian identity”, the statement added.

The deportees are Florence Donkor, Simon Gyan, Yeboah Collins and Alhaji Isa.

The Ministry has thus advised Ghanaians resident in Nigeria to abide by the laws of the country to avert such occurrences.

“Ghanaians in Nigeria are advised to abide by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to avoid any infraction of the laws of the host country. “

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to admonish Ghanaians in Nigeria to ensure they possess the requisite documentation which enable them to legally reside in Nigeria, pursuant to ECOWAS Protocol A/P.1/5/79 relating to the Free Movement of Persons, Residence and Establishment.

