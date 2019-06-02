Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
02.06.2019 General News

Western Multi Media CEO Gives To Muslims

By Daniel Kaku
Western Multi Media CEO Gives To Muslims
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

The Chief Executive Officer of Western Multimedia, operators of Western Soundz,Trinity FM and Fact FM in Bogoso in the Peestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region, Dr. Mathew Ayeh, has donated several bags of sugar and cartons of milk to some Muslim communities within the area.

The donation is to support Muslims to climax the holy month of fasting and prayer on June 3, 2019.

The communities include Bogoso, Prestea, Aboso, Huni Valley, Damang among others.

The Presentation was made on behalf of the CEO by the Administrative Manager of the company, Mr Thomas Tetteh and the entire staff.

Presenting the items, Mr. Thomas Tetteh said the donation is to show their solidarity with the Muslim community in the Ramadan period.

He, therefore, called on the Muslims to pray for the CEO of Western Multimedia group and the company as a whole, for Allah's hand to continuously be on the company.

He seized the opportunity to urge them to remain peaceful and punish the bad nuts among them.

He also appealed to them to pray for the Municipality and Ghana as a whole.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslims, the Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Issah Abdalla, thanked the CEO, Dr. Matthew Ayeh and management of Western Multimedia for the kind gesture.

He said this donation will solidify the friendship between the Muslim community and Western multimedia.

He prayed fervently for the company and urged the staff to continue with the good work.

62201954024 k5frj7u2h0 img20190602wa0009

Daniel Kaku
Daniel Kaku Western Regional Contributor

Attachments

TOP STORIES

I Pray Men Too Develop Fistula… So They Appreciate Women Vic...

2 hours ago

We Have No Intention To Regulate Churches – NPP MP

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line