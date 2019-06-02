Western Multi Media CEO Gives To Muslims

The Chief Executive Officer of Western Multimedia, operators of Western Soundz,Trinity FM and Fact FM in Bogoso in the Peestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region, Dr. Mathew Ayeh, has donated several bags of sugar and cartons of milk to some Muslim communities within the area.

The donation is to support Muslims to climax the holy month of fasting and prayer on June 3, 2019.

The communities include Bogoso, Prestea, Aboso, Huni Valley, Damang among others.

The Presentation was made on behalf of the CEO by the Administrative Manager of the company, Mr Thomas Tetteh and the entire staff.

Presenting the items, Mr. Thomas Tetteh said the donation is to show their solidarity with the Muslim community in the Ramadan period.

He, therefore, called on the Muslims to pray for the CEO of Western Multimedia group and the company as a whole, for Allah's hand to continuously be on the company.

He seized the opportunity to urge them to remain peaceful and punish the bad nuts among them.

He also appealed to them to pray for the Municipality and Ghana as a whole.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslims, the Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Issah Abdalla, thanked the CEO, Dr. Matthew Ayeh and management of Western Multimedia for the kind gesture.

He said this donation will solidify the friendship between the Muslim community and Western multimedia.

He prayed fervently for the company and urged the staff to continue with the good work.