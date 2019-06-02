Anas' 'Enemy' Justice Kwaku Annan Joins Kingdom 107.7FM

Ace investigative journalist, Justice Kwaku Annan has joined Accra-based Kingdom 107.7FM owned by one of Ghana's leading media companies, Unique Kingdom Communication Limited.

At exactly 8.00 pm on Sunday, June 2, the ace broadcast Journalist will make his debut appearance as the host of ‘MEDO GHANA” with his unique style, and strong personality of what will become the flagship programme at his new radio station, Kingdom 107.7 FM.

Confirming the news to RazzNews.com, an elated Justice Kwaku Annan accentuated that, he is taking this new challenge to change the face of radio in Ghana:

“Yes,i’m now with Kingdom 107.7FM, and will be hosting ‘Medo Ghana” a very hot two-hour evening show between 8pm and 10pm every weekday. It’s a compact show where every point will be raised and whatever that has to be said, will be said within that time-frame This is a programme that will afford listeners an opportunity to be told the truth– what exactly is happening in the country and the way forward,” he stated.

He continued,” The aim is for us to have an understanding of the society in which we live. The most important thing is for us to be as truthful as we can and deal with the relevant and timely issues of our everyday live style…I’m taking this new challenge to change the face of radio in Ghana”.

Justice Kwaku Annan shot into fame with his Brand Programme, (GHANA MUST KNOW)– On Hot 93.9FM, which focused on current affairs and investigative issues.

The ace investigative journalist, had the wildest clashed with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas over his modus-operandi.

He is regarded as one of the journalists who really exposed the ‘evil’ deeds of Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Some of his investigations resulted in the dismissal of the former Executive Director of Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC), Mr. Samuel Sarpong, the Director of Communication Nana Gyantoah and the recent encounter with the minister of the gospel, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, of Gods Way International Church.

Kwaku Annan’s last expose’ before he left Hot 93.9FM, was how his brand Programme, GHANA MUST KNOW, brought out the inside story covering the recent multimedia expose’, (militia in the heart of the nation) his expose’ on that story can be traced on U-TUbe. Title, (GHANA MUST KNOW EXPOSES MULTY-MEDIA LIARS).

He is also the CEO of (Hawk Investigative Company) a private investigative firm, with the sole aim of helping the corporate institutions, private sector, the political households, national security and private persons to achieve results in issues relating to investigations.

