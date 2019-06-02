Kintampo South MP Donates To Muslim Communities

Hon. Felicia Adjei, Member of Parliament for Kintampo South over the weekend donated items to some Muslim communities in the Bono region.

The communities Hawora, Nante Zongo, Agyina, Amoma, Jema township, Bredi and Amoma Nkwanta.

The MP took turns to interact with constituents, branch executives and party members.

At Amoma, she attended a community durbar with the new District Police Commander where she advocated against drug abuse among the youth.

She advised the youth to stay away from drugs to build a solid and successful future elaborating on the consequential effect on their health, complications and economic livelihood.

Hon. Felicia Adjei known for her usual good works and kindness personally donated bags of rice and sugar to the chief Imam of Jema, the various Ataya bases and the Jema Zongo chiefs towards the successful ending of Ramadan.

At another community, Bredi, as her name "Obaapa' suggests, she made a donation of a Sewing machine to the disabled and also gave a bicycle to a very hard-working member of one of the communities.

The MP encourages them to live beyond their weakness (physically challenged) saying "disability is not an inability!"

All the Muslim communities within the Constituency were also given bags of sugar and rice by the MP which was donated by the Zongo Caucus Coordinator on behalf of the MP.