MTN Opens Strategic Ultramodern Office In Kumasi

Mobile Giants, MTN has opened an ultra modern business center at the heart to make their services easily accessible to all and sundry.

The ultra modern business office which is directly opposite the newly constructed Kejetia terminal, is set to serve thousands of MTN customers daily.

The The ultra-modern edifice, a miniature form of its head office in Accra is set to serve customers with a wide range of products and services of Ghana’s leading communication company.

Chief of Sewua Nana Kwaku Amankwah Sarkodie II who represented the Asantehene could not hide his admiration for what he described as the huge legacy of MTN across the country.

Commending MTN for their many human centered services and Corporate Social responsibilities, Nana Amankwah Sarkodie pointed that MTN is making huge impacts in the lives of Ghanaians in education, economic empowerment and health.

He said by the help of visionary leaders of MTN, the times when Ghanaians had to join long queues at the post offices before they could speak to their relatives abroad before receiving monies was past.

Nana Sewuahene notes that MTN Mobile Money has made business transactions very easy for many Ghanaians and empowered many others as well, however urging them to do their possible best to reduce, if not eliminate, the rampant rate of Mobile money fraud.

Mayor of Kumasi Hon Osei Asibey Antwi commended MTN for what the ‘smart move’ of opening the ultra modern edifice just opposite the soon-to-be-opened Kejetia terminal.

He said their current office location is ‘one of the best places any expert in business would love to be, knowing the huge traffic going to be directed there’.

Commending MTN for employing several youth across the region, the Mayor said MTN could not be left out in the list of organizations helping to build the Ashanti/Kumasi Business Economy.

Mr. Osei Asibey Antwi mentioned several areas in education and health where MTN has been of great help to not only his metropolis, but region in general.

The Sales and Distribution Executive of MTN, Mr. Eric Nsarkoh said the opening of the centre formed part of the company’s commitment to reach out to its cherished customer with first class services.

According to him, MTN has about 61 similar service centres across the country with over 400 shops nationwide.

“Our aim of establishing all these centers is to bring world-class customer experience to the doorstep of every Ghanaian”. He said

Mr. Nsarkoh continued that the organization has over the years employed thousands of Ghanaians adding that over 500,000 Ghanaians owe their employment and livelihood to the telecom’s value chain.

Mr. Nsarkoh could not complete his speech without expressing gratitude to the Asantehene and the people of Asante for the loyalty shown their brand and contributing largely to their success as a telecoms company.