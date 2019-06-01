Rural Smile Foundation Launches Weekend Reading Project At Ejura

Rural Smile Foundation as part of its mission, works to promote literacy in rural communities of Ghana.

It is in this regard that, the NGO, headed by Mr Abubakar Saddique Ahmed, initiated such an impactful project to help expose kids to the library and also imbue in them the love for reading.

About 60-70% of kids in the municipality are not able to read. This is a worrying situation which Rural Smile Foundation is working hard at bridging the gap by the year 2030 as it believes READING IS FUNDAMENTAL TO LEARNING.

The NGO has been supplying over 2,000 reading books both to selected schools and the Ejura community library.

They have also lobbied for the Member Of Parliament, Muhammad Bawa Braimah to use part of his share of common fund to renovate the library by painting, new ceiling fans, flooring and some major electrical work which has now provided a serene atmosphere for kids and the general public to feel comfortable whenever they visit the community library.

Rural Smile Foundation has worked and for the first time, the Ejura community library has been open to both kids and the public. This was possible as a result of the efforts of the Ejura Municipal Chief Executive, Mohammed Salisu Bamba by assigning two personnel to work at the library in order to help with the management of the library.

As kids read, there will be a need for them to write and spell to boost their confidence level. The NGO has been organizing essay competition that is aimed at sharping the writing skills of these kids . And they are also working to organize a spelling bee competition in the municipality.

The Ejura community library will now be open on every Saturdays.

They are there calling on institutions/NGO /Philanthropist and others to come to their aid and support promote literacy in rural communities.