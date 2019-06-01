Miss Shanni Mahama Asana Is President Of YALI Ghana Alumni Association

The Ghana Alumni Chapter of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has inducted Miss Shanni Mahama as its President in Accra.

Miss Asana is expected to work with her team to mobilise all Alumni in Ghana to contribute to the development aspirations of Ghana and Africa.

At a ceremony in Accra, the Director of the YALI Regional Leadership Center in West Africa, Dr. Shola stressed on the need to have a strong and vibrant alumni chapter.

She revealed that over 4,000 youths have been trained by the Centre since the YALI program started and indicated that there are lots of plans and opportunities the Alumni stands to gain if they are formidable.

Dr. Shola further admonished the Association to foster teamwork, unity, humility and encourage collaborations amongst members.

She reiterated the commitment of the Regional Leadership Center towards the alumni body and the need for the chapter to get properly organized and leverage on existing resources.

On his part, Ms Shanni Mahama promised an all-inclusive administration to build the YALI Alumni Chapter.

She called on all members to bring to bear their expertise and support the work of the new executives to build a vibrant, progressive and impactful association.

The YALI Regional Leadership trains young leaders in ethical leadership, entrepreneurship and professional leadership and creates a big platform for networking among young people in Africa.

The current national executive body of the YALI Alumni Association of Ghana comprises of:

President - Miss Shanni Mahama Asana

Vice President - Mr Peter Nanzonige

Events, Projects & Programs Committee Chairperson - Mr Charles Dodzi Gidisu

Selections Committee Chairperson - Ms Janet Kwakye

Communications Chairperson - Mr Ebenezer Nii Martey

Sustainability Committee Chairperson - Mr Isaac Fenyi and

Welfare and Outreach Chairperson - Mr Robert Tanti Ali

Signed

Mr. Ebenezer Nii Martey

(Communications Director, YALI Ghana Alumni Association)