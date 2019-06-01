Interior Minister, MP Commission Ultra-Modern Police Station In Agogo

Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Hon Andy Appiah Kubi

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Hon Andy Appiah Kubi together with the Interior Minister Hon. Ambrose Derry has commissioned a new police station for Agogo in the Asante Akim North district.

The building which was part of effort to beef up security in the area would house the Divisional headquarters, the district headquarters and a police station.

The Member of Parliament Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi addressing the media during the commissioning thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for providing logistics to the police services for effective policing to fight crime.

He added that the Fulani issues in the district would be a thing of the past as the police are putting active measures in place to drive the Fulani herdsmen from the area.

"Asante Akyem is a farming community and we are into crop farming, we can no longer tolerate Fulani herdsmen in this community so far as their activities is posing danger to the lives of the people in this area," he stated.

He called for calm in Agogo and its environs having lost 67 lives with regards to these Fulani issues.

Hon. Ambrose Derry, Interior Minister also said effective policing is a shared responsibility and that is the reason why citizen policing is being championed by the police administration as a means of promoting confidence and trust in the police.

He urged police personnel who would be posted to the new station to be professional and not engage in acts that has the tendency to damage the reputation of the police service in the area.

He reaffirmed the President's commitment in providing the police services with requisite logistics and training to deliver on it mandate.