Ramadan: SEDARVP Ghana Gives To Widows, Orphans In Tamale

SEDARVP Ghana in partnership with Mothers Intuition-a US based Non-Governmental organization presented various food items to over 120 needy people from four different communities and villages in the outskirts of the Tamale Metropolitan area of the Northern region of Ghana.

Items donated include 35 bags of rice, 10 cartons of Canned tomatoes, 12 cartons of mackerel and 14 cartons of Frytol cooking oil worth over seven thousand Five Hundred Ghana Cedis Cedis ($1500).

The gesture forms part of efforts to support Muslim women including widows and orphans in communities such as Taha, Kulaa, Gbalahi and Kpawumo break their fast (Iftar) in this holy month of Ramadan.

Mr. Abukari Shaibu Niendow, Executive Director and Founder of SEDARVP Ghana, in his opening address, explained the gesture was made possible through the fundraising efforts of Ameenah Rashid Jackson, a US partner of SEDARVP Ghana and Founder of Mother’s Institution-an organization that supports and educates women about pregnancy and childbirth.

According to him, the donation was necessitated by a visitation by his partners after accessing the poverty and economic lives of women in the area.

“Ameenah was touched by the challenges she identified during her visit to Ghana a couple of months ago about the poverty levels of Muslim women in the Northern Region and the lack of economic opportunities for them which makes it difficult for some of them to provide food for their families,” Mr Niendow explained.

On his part, the Programmes Director of SEDARV Ghana, Mr. Mohammed Awal, mentioned that Ramadan is an important month for Muslims and for that matter, a month of sharing that true Muslims strive to acquire as much as possible rewards with the best of their physical and spiritual abilities.

“It is the month for the acquisition of spiritual elevation, for the spread of love, mercy and forgiveness, as well as attainment of psychological and socio-economic balancing,” Mr Awal noted

“A month that the rich feel for the poor and every believing Muslim struggles to achieve the pleasure of his/her Lord and humanity. He asked that, beneficiaries also do their best to cook and share the food items received for their family members to also enjoy iftar with them,” he added.

A 65-year-old beneficiary, Yakubu Sanatu, expressed their gratefulness and appreciation to SEDARVP Ghana and Ameenah Jackson, for touching their lives at a time they needed food most.

She said “only God can reward you for remembering us during these trying moments’’.