Show Us How, What, When You Used The Common Funds For — NDC Man Probes MP, DCE

Hon. Acheampong Ofosu Caesar

The Assembly member for Wawaase electoral area in the Offinso North District and aspiring candidate od the National Democratic Congress' Parliamentary race, Hon. Acheampong Ofosu Caesar has accused the Hon. Member of Parliament for the area, his District Chief Executive, A.C Ntim and David Kwasi Asare of starving the constituency of development.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday at his residence, Hon. Caesar said for the number of years the MP has been in office, majority of the constituents are still not had access to safe and portable drinking water, the rate of unemployment has risen, lack of road maintenance and many others.

He said the 2years of the DCE has been very abysmal in the sense that he's been remotely controlled by the MP whose actions and inactions have denied the poor people their birthright.

"For his number of years in office as mp,majority of his constituents don't have portable source of drinking water. He is manipulating the assembly on his behalf. The constituency is suffering in terms of developmental projects. The rate of youth unemployment is high. Road network very bad", he intimated.

According to him, the two officials are taking the people of the area for granted by enriching themselves at the peril of the live of the majority of people in the area.

Acheampong Caesar said the numerous developmental projects initiated by the erstwhile NDC government have been ignored and no new developmental programs have been initiated.

He added that the MP must show the constituents what, where, when, which and how he has used the MPs common fund for.

He however challenged the DCE to wake up and do his work as the chief executive of the district and not allow the MP to manipulate him.

He called on supporters of his party and the constituents to as a matter of priority work towards removing the incompetent NPP government and the MP out in 2020.