New School Curriculum Isn't Change Of Culture —Dr. Attafuah

The Brong Ahafo Regional Director of Education Dr. Peter Attafuah, has debunked the grapevine been speculated that the new curriculum is a change of the riched Ghanaian culture to foreign one.

He indicated that the rich culture of Ghana has rather been enriched to meet the changing world.

Hon Attafuah revealed that it has never been the thought of Nana Addo led's government to change the beautiful culture of mother Ghana but to make it more attractive to the world.

He stressed that learning how to speak other countries' language, lifestyle and others help one to cope with the dynamic world in this globalisation age.

Mr Attafuah entreated all parents whose ward have had the opportunity to enroll in the Free Senior High School to manage their limited resources for more useful ventures.

He appealed to parents to provide their wards the basic needs that are not taken care of by the government adding that exercising such duty as a parent help the child to be a useful citizen.

He urges President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency create offices for the Regional Coordinating Councils in the just created new regions to help facilitate faster development in the Country.

Hon Attafuah discloses this to the press during the send off ceremony for the retired headmaster of Akumfi Ameyaw Senior High Technical School in Aworowa in Techiman in the Bono East region.

He advised Ghanaians rally support for the NPP government to achieve its vision and mission.

The retired headmaster Mr Julian Okum hinted that though he is going on retirement from active service but his exit is not an exit of service to mother Ghana.

He indicated that he will continue to use his intellect, academic abilities, and experience gained in the profession to help promote all aspects of education in the country.

He used the opportunity to thank both board of governors, the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Teaching and non teaching staffs, the students and all who made his stay in the school a memorable one.

The District Chief Executive for the Techiman North district Hon Peter Mensah indicated that "though headmasters of some senior high school were alleged to sabotage the policy of he (Mr Okum) was not excluded, the investigation conducted proved him innocent."

He stressed that his commitment and dedicated service with stakeholders of the school to interact and cooperate with the assembly during the referendum that ended a 97% victory.

"Am assured Mr Julian's exit would not end his service but would continue to help build a prosperous and better Nation for ourselves," Hon Peter Mensah.

Hon Peter Mensah said he is very optimistic that the new headmaster of the school would work hard and ensure the school achieve it's expected academic success.

The DCE assured the new headmaster that the Assembly will cooperate and work together to make education in the district the best for the children.