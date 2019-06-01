AWAT Educate 400 School Girls On Menstrual Hygiene In Techiman

The Techiman branch of the Awareness Therapy Foundation Ghana (AWAT) has organized a symposium for 400 school girls in about 11 selected schools in Aworowa, a community in the Techiman North district in the newly created Bono East region.

The Foundation promotes girl child empowerment through awareness creation awareness on teenage pregnancy, drug abuse and addiction, and menstrual and personal hygiene.

Speaking with the branch Foundation leader Miss Evelyn Yeboah noted that event seeks to commemorate the 2019 edition of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day to create awareness on hygiene during menstruation.

Miss Evelyn used the occasion to advise mothers to take keen interest in their daughter's hygiene and help them maintain themselves especially when they experience their first menstrual flow.

She indicated that most ladies who had their menses for the first time mostly feel shy to seek help on how to keep themselves clean always.

According to her, Sexually Transmitted Diseases are real and frightening considering the magnitude of health damage on people.

She appealed to government, stakeholders, associations, opinion leaders and individuals to come to their aid since their resources are not sufficient to help achieve their aims.

The Girl Child Coordinator for the Techiman North district branch of the Ghana Education Service, Mrs Cecilia Ayiwah Twih-Brempong commended the Foundation for helping to create awareness on menstrual hygiene.

She advised all children who notice any flow for the first time in their adolescent period should not shy from seek help or discussing it with their parents.

The Queen mother for the Aworowa community Nana Adwoa Yeboah urge girls to be mindful of their future indicating that "boyfriend-girlfriend relationship should be out of their lives."