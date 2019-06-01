MTN Donates Gh¢30,000, Items To Chief Imam

MTN Ghana has paid a courtesy call on his eminence Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu at his Fadama residence today Saturday with a donation of Gh¢30,000.

In addition to the cash, MTN Ghana also presented some items including 10 bags of rice, 20 cartons of soft drinks, 5 cartons of vegetable oil, 30 cartons of mineral water, GH¢500 worth of airtime, and 2 Rams to the Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The donations are meant to support his Trust Fund and the celebration of the Eidul Fitr.

The holy month which began on May 6 is expected to end on the evening of June 5, 2019. Throughout the period, Muslims have undertaken dawn-dusk fasting which primarily entails abstinence from food, drink, marital intimacy and any such prohibitions as instructed by Allah.

According to MTN Ghana representative that paid the courtesy call on the Islamic leader, they have been compelled to take the step to honour Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on his centenary birthday which he celebrated recently.

And also to support the Eidul Fitr celebration and donate to his Trust Fund to help promote education.

Speaking at the short ceremony, the General Manager of Distributive Trade, Abubakar Mohammed explained that for the past 12 years, they have consistently supported the Chief Imam during Eidul Fitr celebrations by way of donations and organizing key events in Nima and Accra New Town, all in an effort to foster peaceful coexistent in the communities.

“MTN has also been supporting the National Hajj Board annually in the organization of the pilgrimage to Mecca for the past 6 years,” Mr Mohammed stated.

He continued, “It is in view of this strong bond with you, that the management of MTN Ghana initiated the Quaranic Recitation today in honour of his eminence, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu’s 100th birthday.

“Also as part of the centenary celebration of your birthday, we are happy to present a cheque of GH¢30,000 to support the Chief Imam’s Educational Fund to aid your quest to promote education in Ghana”.

The Chief Imam speaking through his spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu thanked and prayed for Allah’s blessing for the MTN Ghana for the kind gesture.