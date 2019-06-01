IMANI Wants CID Boss, Nitiwul, Regional Minister Hanged Over Chereponi Clashes

President Nana Akufo-Addo should hang the Defence Minister, the Northern Regional Minister and the Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) on resolving the Chereponi conflict.

According to the Vice President of policy think-tank IMANI Africa, this would be a sit-up call for the three, whose offices are well equipped to end the conflict.

“Make the positions of the Northern and Defence Ministers and the Director of BNI contingent on this issue,” Kofi Bentil said on Newsfile on Saturday.

The President should tell the Northern Regional Ministers to “make sure this issue doesn’t erupt; ‘if it happens I’m taking your resignation’.”

He said the office of the National Security should also be held accountable in bringing peace to the area.

Clashes between the Konkombas and the Chokosis in Chereponi have led to a lot of residents fleeing the area.

Many homes have been torched by rampaging youth.

Health workers and even teachers have abandoned post for fear of life, leaving students stranded.

A cease-fire has meanwhile, been achieved in Chereponi following a visit by the Defence Minister, who is from one of the feuding factions.

---Myjoyonline