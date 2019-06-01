Anas May Be Less Politically Relevant Under Akufo-Addo Government

The morbid fixation of some Ghanaians with the apparent delay in the much-anticipated release of “Part Two” of Mr. Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s documentary titled “Galamsey Fraud” may not be that necessary, after all, under the far more transparent government of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (See “Anas No Longer My ‘Boy’ – Kweku Baako” GhanaGuardian.com / Ghanaweb.com 5/3/19). For starters, even before “Part One” of the Tiger-Eye-produced documentary was released, largely from their experience with the reckless and wantonly corrupt ministration of the Mills-Mahama regimes, Ghanaians were very much aware of the fact that good intentions and dogged determination in the fight against Galamsey, or small-scale illegal mining, by President Akufo-Addo, notwithstanding, we were a long way from being decidedly out of the proverbial woods.

Indeed, it goes without saying that fundamentally speaking, the culture of corruption deviously and hypocritically planted by the “revolutionary” junta and the democratically elected regimes of former President Jerry John Rawlings, has roots so deeply entrenched in the soft-textured political terrain of the country that it will take at least a decade, if not a generation, of systematic and consistent battling to drastically reduce it to an acceptable level, by which is meant a level that is comparable to that which prevails in the least politically corrupt nations in the world. It was always humanly to be expected that there would be a critical percentage among those recruited for the anti-Galamsey battle from both political divides who would be intransigently comfortable with the old regime of doing things.

Now, what Ghanaians need to be focused on is the balance sheet, that is, the fact of whether the present Akufo-Addo Administration has made any significant difference in the President’s bid to cleaning up our massively polluted waterbodies, degraded environmental and forestry resources, and the general quality of the lives of Ghanaian citizens. And so far, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that the Akufo-Addo Administration has done far better to facilitate the improvement of our environment and our natural resources than all the previous Fourth-Republican governments. Don’t get me wrong, the Anas documentary may still be relevant as a genuine contribution to the greater national effort in the fight to effectively squelch the Galamsey Menace but, at best, it is relatively peripheral, unlike the wantonly corrupt climate of virtual law-enforcement stasis that was more of the rule than the exception under the four-and-half-year tenure of former President John Dramani Mahama.

I also don’t think or believe for a split-second, whether it matters that Mr. Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako, the veteran Editor-Publisher of the New Crusading Guide, has unduly influenced the timing of “Part Two” of the “Galamsey Fraud” documentary or not. What is needed right now, more than any other thing, is for the present government to thoroughly and effectively reconfigure the institution of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in order to make it a more credible crime-fighting establishment. Indeed, I have said time and time again that the Anas Aremeyaw Anas-founded, owned and operated Tiger-Eye Private Investigations Company cannot be a viable alternative or substitute for the statutory establishment of the Ghana Police Service, or any of our taxpayer-underwritten law-enforcement agencies, for that matter.

At best, what Tiger-Eye provides the general Ghanaian public is “Entertainment Journalism” of the picaresque mode, with a mildly self-redeeming crime-fighting edge. But even on the latter count, I am not so sure.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

May 26, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]