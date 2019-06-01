Afenyo-Markin Reminded

Afenyo-Markin, the lad who has spectacularly destroyed his political career through a thoughtless agenda to control and dominate everyone, is hereby reminded that he promised to remove the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni from office by the end of May 2019, after he miserably failed to fulfill his earlier promise of removing same at the end of March 2019. Today's date is 31st May, 2019, and as an ‘older brother’, it is only appropriate that the younger one is reminded of his promises.

In the wider context however, this reminder goes to the other enemies of progress, who pathetically wish to see the Rev. Fr. Prof. prematurely out of office as VC of UEW, to continue wasting their time and resources, because the VC will ONLY leave office at the end of his term in September 2021, Insha Allah!

Even though Prof. Mawutor Avoke, the dismissed VC of UEW has not solicited my opinion on his predicament, however, as someone who once occupied that high office where I work, I wish to counsel him freely to petition the Governing Council to tamper justice with mercy, and 'commute' his dismissal to termination of appointment, to enable him claim some money from UEW.

Both lawyers Raymond Atuguba and Harold Atuguba only ended up taking money from Prof. Avoke, without any glimmer of hope of him getting his job back.

Another 'wolf', clothed in suit, and openly displaying symptoms of mental illness, has landed in the 'compound' of Prof. Avoke, to continue the deception and defrauding by 'sweet talk', from where the Atugubas left.

The difference between my advice to Prof. Avoke and the advice of Afenyo-Markin to Prof. Avoke is that I do not need any of the money that Prof. Avoke may be paid in the event that such a petition is successful, unlike Afenyo-Markin, who has allegedly struck a deal to take a cut of the money, should such petitions or reinstatement turn out to be successful.

Afenyo-Markin is also alleged to have recently petitioned the Auditor-General, to undertake a special audit at UEW. It is also confirmed that Afenyo-Markin would be petitioning the Special Prosecutor shortly. Only ‘thieves’ like Afenyo-Markin are afraid of these offices.

The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), is also expected to commence investigations into the award of contracts at UEW. Some documents indicate that an MP who cannot be bothered about the welfare of his constituents, but rather devotes his time and energy strategising to take control of a public university with the sole aim of milking it to death, and who is now staring defeat in the 2020 general elections, is alleging that an Independent Candidate, is being awarded contracts at UEW!

This MP, staring defeat in the face, has forgotten that he has got millions of companies fronting for him all over the place and 'winning' contracts. This outgoing MP should note that he is not special; neither does he own Ghana. The Independent Candidate, is equally Ghanaian, period! If former President John Mahama, also Ghanaian, decides to bid for contracts at UEW, and wins, so shall it be.

Interestingly, the Independent Candidate in question has no interest in UEW contracts. His main concern is the betterment of Effutu in particular and Ghana as a whole, and NOT to steal from UEW like my younger mentally deranged ‘brother’ in suit!

I wish to make it clear to all and sundry that there are certain situations where voodoo, and charms don't work, and the UEW saga, is one of such. It is sad that some people with chronic desires to loot public funds have failed to see that the current VC of UEW is a Catholic Priest, and as a result, a true and proper man of God! You can't fight and win against such a person. It just wouldn't happen, Insha Allah!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)