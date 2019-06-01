Dubai Consular General Welcomes Dr. Thomas Mensah

The Consular General of Dubai Her Excellency Samata Gifty Bukari welcomed Dr Thomas Mensah who was the Invited Keynote Speaker at the 2019 World Nanotechnology Conference in Dubai this year.

The Consular General who attended the Keynote lecture was impressed by the reaction of the participants at the conference to the Delivery and performance of Dr. Thomas Mensah.

She also attended the Conference Gala and interacted with experts from 20 countries at the Conference.

Participants from the United States of America, UK, Australia, Germany, United Arab Emirates, India, Egypt, Russia ,Japan and South Korea as well as professors, industry experts and scientists discussed advances in this new Field.

Dr. Mensah spoke on the application of Nanotechnology that can transform the economies of both emerging and the developed countries of the world.

He described application in weapons like Armored Tanks, Armored commercial vehicles and body armor for Military Personnel including very light Bullet proof vests.

He discussed Nanotechnology applications in advanced Drones or unmanned Aerial Vehicles and new developments for cell phone batteries that can last a week without charging. Closer to home he discussed applications in thin Film packaging that protect food and meat in the grocery store by acting as oxygen barriers to extend the shelf life of food.

Following the Conference Dr. Thomas Mensah and the Consular General attended high level meetings with potential investors interested in financing projects Ghana.

The Consular General thanked Dr. Mensah on behalf of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the Country for his accomplishments and efforts to modernize Ghana.

Dr. Thomas Mensah who is the Founder of Silicon Valley of Ghana is the author of four books on Innovation including the International Text Book, Nanotechnology Commercialization used in many countries around the world.