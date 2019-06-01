NPP Recruiting Youth Organisers, Invisible Forces Into District BNI Offices—NDC Reveals

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth wing in the Bono Region, has alleged that the government has recruited some members of the Invisible Forces as District BNI Officers.

In a statement issued by the Bono Regional Youth Organiser, Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, copied to the media, opined that the situation will destabilize the peace the Region is enjoying if care is not taken immediately.

The statement alleged that the NPP government has recruited the immediate past Constituency Youth Organiser of Wenchi as BNI Officer and also one Denis Yebaoh who is a member of the NPP Invisible Forces as BNI Officer for Tain District.

The group is calling on the National Security Minister and Ghana Police Service as a matter of urgency remove these people from the BNI before they advise themselves.

Below is the full statement

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

BONO REGION

For Immediate Release

SECURITY ALERT!:

"RECRUITING OF NPP YOUTH ORGANIZERS AND INVISIBLE FORCES IN BONO REGION AS BNI DISTRICT DIRECTORS WILL DESTABILIZE THE REGION BEFORE 2020"

Bono NDC Regional Youth Wing is in a state of shock upon hearing the recruitment of the immediate past constituency Youth Organizer for Wenchi and Deputy Secretary of the NPP Regional invisible forces Shadrach Abrefa Manu to Banda as the District BNI officer and Denis Yeboah member of the NPP invisible forces as BNI officer for Tain District, the home of our General Secretary.

We are very much aware of how the NPP has prioritize these two seats (Banda and Tain) and doing everything possible to have them. Banda is the only seat left for the NDC in the Bono Region and Tain being the seat in the home of the General Secretary are the topmost priorities for the NPP hence recruiting their Youth Organizers and invisible forces members to take charge and implement their evil and diabolic agenda.

The NDC Youth and all peace loving people in Bono Region are hereby calling for immediate removal of those two NPP implants from the BNI before we advice ourselves. We wish to tell the National Security Minister and Ghana Police Service that we cannot work with NPP known invisible forces members as BNI District officers especially now that election is approaching.

As Youth, we don't have problem with a fellow Youth getting the opportunity to work for the state but their background as an invisible forces members and a Constituency Youth Organizer giving such a sensitive security position in an election year has sent a very bad signal of the plans of the NPP to use the security agencies to declare a partial state of emergency in the Bono Region which we will resist.

NDC Youth are not wayward like the NPP, we respect and take advice from our elders so we shall prevail with a formal complaints to the Ghana Police Service in the coming days for the removal of the two gentlemen to avert what the police cannot control if they refuse to act accordingly to our petition.

We shall continue to press for freedom and Peace for the people of the Bono Region before, during and after the 2020 General Election.

While pressing for peace, we won't as well allow oppressors to have their way because our National Pledge tells us to RESIST OPPRESSORS RULE WITH ALL OUR STRENGTH as citizens.

We are Citizens, Not Spectators!

Efo Worlanyo TSEKPO

BONO NDC REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER