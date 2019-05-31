Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
31.05.2019 General News

Sawla-Tuna-Kalba DCE Forced To Resign Over Error-Ridden Letter

By Tuorimuo Elvis Philip
Sawla-Tuna-Kalba DCE Forced To Resign Over Error-Ridden Letter

The DCE for Sawla Tuna Kalba District, Mr. Lawal Tamimu is trending on social media with severe ridicule after his error-ridden letter on an impending visit by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the District went viral.

The letter Dated 29th May 2019 was occupied with so many errors underlined by aggrieved residents who referred to the DCE, Mr. Lawal Tamimu as careless whiles social media commentators are appalled demanding for his sack.

Find copy of the letter below:

531201995217 8et2xkjwvq img20190531wa0003

TOP STORIES

Ghana Loses Gh¢97m Annually To Tobacco Consumption — Binduri...

2 hours ago

Nyinahin Gods Reject Libation Over Bauxite Mining, Youth Wan...

3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line