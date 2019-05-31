Sawla-Tuna-Kalba DCE Forced To Resign Over Error-Ridden Letter

The DCE for Sawla Tuna Kalba District, Mr. Lawal Tamimu is trending on social media with severe ridicule after his error-ridden letter on an impending visit by the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the District went viral.

The letter Dated 29th May 2019 was occupied with so many errors underlined by aggrieved residents who referred to the DCE, Mr. Lawal Tamimu as careless whiles social media commentators are appalled demanding for his sack.

Find copy of the letter below: