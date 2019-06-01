Jesus Is Everything To Me

The truth is that Jesus is not only an “answer” to our needs. He is much more than even the real, sufficient, and only answer to all needs. First, Christ can meet our needs, but that is not why He is God. Jesus is much more than an answer, even more than the answer. He is the Lord of the universe, and we are to come to Him not just in needs, but in everything (Winkie Pratney, The Thomas Factor).

THE GREAT COMMISSION

Brother Andrew says it well, “There are no closed doors. Show me a country closed to the Gospel and I will show you a way to get in. I may not be able to tell you how to get back. But after all, Jesus just said, ‘Go.’ He didn’t say ‘Come back’ (Winkie Pratney, The Thomas Factor).

TRIALS AND TESTINGS

Someone has wisely said that if the believer’s road is exceptionally smooth and seems to be clear of barriers and detours, he probably has missed a turn somewhere. No one invites difficulties, but there they are in the lives of “the righteous.” They are ours to endure and to thank the Lord for (Psalms of Victory).

RELIGION WITHOUT CHRIST

William Booth, founder of Salvation Army said, I am of the opinion that the chief dangers which confront the coming century (twentieth) will be religion without the Holy Spirit; Christianity without Christ, forgiveness without repentance, salvation without regeneration, politics without God, and heaven without hell.

This revelation is the characteristic of our day in the twenty-first century too.

DISOBEDIENCE TO THE HOLY SPIRIT

At the door of a home of the deceased, he met a believing friend of the family and asked him whether Marie had been saved. The answer was “Three weeks ago I had a strong impulse to speak with her, but I didn’t do it. Now I can give you no answer.” A moment later the visitor asked the same question of a Sunday School teacher. Sorrowfully she answered: “Two weeks ago it was as though a voice was saying to me that I must speak with Marie. I didn’t do it and now I don’t know how it was with her.” Deeply impressed, the questioner went to the mother of the girl and said: Marie was a believer, wasn’t she?” Tears streamed from the eyes of the mother, and sobbing she said: “A week ago, an inner voice warned me, ‘Speak to Marie.’ I thought of it again and again but neglected to do it at the right time, and you know how suddenly and unexpectedly she was gone—and now I don’t know.”

This is a person who is disobedient to the Holy Spirit. He grieved the Holy Spirit and not only that but also quenched the Holy Spirit.

JESUS

Jesus was compassionate toward needy people. Why did He move among them at all? Out of pity for them? Yes, but still more out of obedience to the call of God the Father. He had a foreordained ministry to fulfill. He had come to reveal the kingdom of God in word and deed. His ministry of healing was an integral part of His deliverance of human beings, and it belongs to His mediation of the kingdom of God as much as His preaching does. Jesus’ miracles and His proclamation were integral part of His redemptive ministry in the world whereby the Sovereignty of God was inaugurated in the world (Anonymous).

GOD’S GRACE AND COMPASSION

God foresaw what His Son was to suffer. It has been said there was a cross in the heart of God long before the cross was erected at Calvary. As we think about it we will be overwhelmed at the wonder and greatness of His love for us. Rev 13:8, “Jesus Christ was the Lamb that was slain before the foundation of the world.”

LONELINESS

Loneliness can be the starting point of a new journey toward moral and spiritual maturity. If people who are lonely would abandon the search for someone to care for them and set themselves instead to care for someone else, they would be amazed to discover that their loneliness was quite bearable, even if it was not entirely banished.

Loneliness assumes many forms, each equally undesirable—an unsatisfied inner ache, an inner vacuum, a craving for satisfaction. The human heart has an insatiable longing to be loved.

A CURE FOR LONELINESS

People were created with a twofold need—fellowship with God and companionship with other human beings.

Blaise Pascal, the noted French scientist held that in every human heart there exists a God-shaped vacuum. Centuries before him Augustine, Bishop of Hippo, put his finger on the root cause of loneliness: “

God created man for Himself and our hearts are restless until they find rest in Him.”

Albert Einstein the great scientist demonstrated that loneliness invades the lives of the intellectual as well as those in lower stations of life. It is no respecter of persons. Loneliness is universal.

BLESSED ARE THE MEEK (MATTHEW 5)

When Jesus was born an angel was sent to announce it to the shepherds. The shepherds did not sk God if He was sure He knew what He was doing. Had the angel gone to the theologians, they would have first consulted their commentaries. Had he gone to the elite they would have looked around to see if anyone was watching. Had he gone to the successful, they would have first looked at their calendars. So he went to the shepherds.

This has always been true of Christ. You can see the world standing tall, but to witness the Savior, you have to get on your knees. The meek are those who kneel to the knees of their hearts before Jesus Christ (Max Lucado, The Applause of Heaven).