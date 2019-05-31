BHOBU-POGA 2009 Launches Mega 10th Anniversary Celebration

The 2009 year group of the Bishop Herman Old Boys Union (BHOBU) and their counterparts, the Past Ola Girls Association (POGA) have launched their 10th anniversary of graduating from their respective schools a decade ago at Labadi in Accra. The groups have also resolved as part of activities marking the anniversary, to give back to their alma mater by undergoing developmental projects aimed at improving teaching and learning conditions in the schools.

Vice Chairman of the planning committee, koku Abotsi said plans are far advanced to undertake series of projects estimated at about Ghc25,000 in Bishop Herman College, Kpando.

These include the installation of a new set of projector for the school’s assembly hall, a new set of robes for the school choir as well as the provision of directional signs around the school premises. This he said will be their contribution to efforts being made by the school to ensure a conducive academic environment for students.

◦ For their part, POGA 2009 will also provide Directional Signs and labeling of Classroom blocks as well as provision of Dry Lines for Laundry purposes at the Ola Senior High School, Ho.

The celebration is expected to be climaxed later this year in a grand ceremony at the respective schools.