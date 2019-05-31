Jomoro MP, MCE Donate To Muslims To Climax Ramadan

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro and Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area in the Western Region, Hon. Paul Essien, Hon. Ernest Kofie respectively, have donated items to Muslims within the area towards successful ending of Ramadan.

The donation includes 40 bags of rice, 20 gallons of frytol oil, 5 bags of sugar among others.

The donation is expected to be distributed to all the 25 Muslim Communities within the area to climax the period next week.

Muslims across the globe are expected to break their Ramadan fasting and prayers on June 3, 2019 which started early week of May 2019.

Presenting the items at the short ceremony organised after the Jumah prayers on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Tikobo No.1 Mosque, the MCE, Hon. Ernest Kofie who did the presentation on behalf of the MP, thanked the Muslims for remaining faithful to Allah till date.

He commended them for reaching this far as they are about to end the 30 days fasting and prayers.

"In fact, I have to commend you for this period because it is not easy to fast and pray for continuous 30 days and you have done well", he said.

He added that "I know your prayers and fasting will help this country to be strong and develop and I also know that Allah has listened to your prayers".

The MCE urged them to continue to pray hard for the unity, love and peace of the Municipality.

He also asked Allah to guide the Muslims against any challenges that will encounter them in the remaining days of the fasting.

He use the occasion to pray for President Akufo-Addo led Government, himself and the MP for the area, Hon. Paul Essien.

He also called on them to rally behind the MP to develop area.

"In fact my MP is doing extremely well and I will urge you to support him to bring more development to this area, the MP is supporting a lot of Muslim youth in education and also last year he supported the Muslims within this area to embark on a Pilgrimage to Mecca and I know he will continue this year so let us all support him and pray always for him", the MCE stated.

He asked Muslims leaders to educate their children not to indulge in violent activities.

He opined that the NPP will not going to use these items to buy their votes adding that they are doing this to show appreciation to them for praying for the Akufo-Addo led Government and Ghana as a whole.

"We are not giving the items because of votes buying but your prayers, in fact your prayers have strengthened us as government", he emphasized.

He assured them that government would do everything possible to improve their living conditions.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Muslims who converged at Tikobo No.1, the Deputy Municipal Chief Imam of the area Alhaji Siedu Jallo thanked the MP and MCE for the kind gesture.

He also seized the opportunity to thank them for the same support given to them last year.

Alhaji Siedu said the Muslims would continue to intercede for the nation in prayers for peace and rapid socio-economic development.

He asked Muslims to be law-abiding and seek the face of Allah in all their endeavours.

Alhaji Siedu, therefore seized the opportunity to thank the Akufo-Addo led Government for very successful Pilgrimage organised last for Muslims across the country adding last year's Pilgrimage was one of the best ever journey the Muslims had embarked.

"In fact I use this opportunity to thank President Akufo-Addo and his government for the organization they did for us before, during and after the Hajj and the 2018 Hajj is so far the best because government of Ghana fed us well and also they provided us well with good health care and as a result only two Pilgrims but other countries like Nigeria, Burkina Faso and others, at 15 people each of their Pilgrims lost their lives", he emphasized.

He added that "Today the NPP Government led by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia have made we the Muslims to be part of Ghana, at first, we not recognised as Ghanaians, they saw us as Burkinabes, we thank President Akufo-Addo and his government, may Almighty Allah bless them".

He also encouraged government not to relent on striving to work for the development of the nation regardless of the abusive languages and attacks meted out to public officials on the airwaves adding that since the government respects the Islamic Community they would also support them in prayers to the Ghanaian people.

He revealed that the MCE and MP are doing well for supporting their children education.

"We pray for the good health of the MP, the NPP Jomoro Constituency Executives, the good people of Jomoro and Ghana. We also pray for Hon. Ernest Kofie, the NPP government especially President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia", the Deputy Chief Imam prayed.

The MCE was accompanied by the staff of the Jomoro Municipal Assembly, some Assembly Members, the NPP Jomoro Constituency Executives led by their Chairman, Mr. Simon Amoah, the media among others.