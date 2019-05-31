MTN Ghana Employees Get Ready To Volunteer Their Services Through The Annual Staff Volunteering Initiative

Staff of MTN Ghana are getting ready to volunteer their services in the annual staff volunteering programme, known as 21 Days of Y’ello Care Challenge.

The program will start with the launch of the initiative at the MTN House and at selected regional offices of the company on Monday 3rd June, 2019.

All of MTNs 1820 staff whether permanent, contract or third party staff are expected to take a minimum of three hours off within the 21 day period to do voluntary work. The volunteering work involves all levels of staff including Executives and the CEO.

This year, MTN Ghana will be working with the National Youth Authority and the iCode GH to do some trainings and skill enhancement projects. Other exciting projects with Narcotics Control Board & Pharmacy Council will be unveiled during the launch ceremony.

Commenting on this year’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care Challenge, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Samuel Koranteng said, “We are very excited at this year’s Yello care program There is a renewed sense of energy and passion within the staff and I believe that we will impact lives positively during the period of the program”.

The 21 Days of Y’ello Care Challenge is an annual employee volunteering initiative launched by MTN Group in 2007 to encourage MTN staff to commit their time and resources to community service for 21 days in June. The “21 Days of Y’ello Care” is a competition amongst MTN operations worldwide to ascertain the highest number of staff involved in volunteerism and initiating projects with remarkable impact. The country with the highest staff participation and the most impactful project wins the prize money of $100,000 which is expected to be reinvested in community projects.

Since its inception, MTN Ghana has won the 2008 WECA Regional Awards and the overall Y’ello Care Challenge for 2010 and 2011. MTN Ghana also won the Y’ello Care ICT Project for 2013 and Y’ello Care Innovation Project award for 2014.