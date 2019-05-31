Government’s Move To Increase Investment In Science To 1% Not Ambitious

We are excited to read that government has decided to triple investment in science research from the existing 0.3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 1%, as announced by Senior Minister Osafo Maafo. https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Cabinet-approves-doubling-of-funding-to-Scientific-Research-Osafo-Maafo-747663

We are glad that government has recognized the direct correlation between development and investment in science. This was the central theme of our recent MARCH FOR SCIENCE event in Tamale during which hundreds of science loving people stepped out onto the streets to demand that government increases investment in science research to at least 5% of GDP. https://www.ghanabusinessnews.com/2019/05/08/stakeholders-walk-to-demand-investment-in-scientific-research/ . We are excited to see that someone is at least paying attention.

But more needs to be done. The African Union recommends that its members endeavor to invest at least 1% of its GDP in science. This appears to be what government is aiming at. However, the United Nations recommends that countries invest at least 3.5% of GDP in science research. But we think that is not far reaching enough. Ghana, with all the challenges we face should aim at investing at least 5% of GDP in science research if we are serious about transforming the country. The current 0.3% is appalling and the targeted 1% is not ambitious. Government should be bold enough to aim at the 5% mark.

Our country has made substantial progress in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but up to 10% Ghanaians are still living in extreme poverty. In Northern Ghana, up to 30% of children under five years are stunted or chronically malnourished. Our cities are flooding annually leading to deaths and destruction of properties. These challenges can only be tackled effectively if we prioritise science and technology as Singapore, Rwanda, China and several other countries have done. No government policy including ‘Ghana Beyond Aid” will succeed without science.

But more importantly, with regards to the current pledge, government should walk-the-talk and not just go back to sleep after the senior minister’s announcement. It is good to know that cabinet has given approval for the increase but the processes to get parliamentary approval for this policy should be accelerated so our scientists can get to work. It is sad that the CSIR continues to rely almost solely on donor funding for research. We want to see more action and less talk.

Executive member, Alliance for Science (AfS) Ghana